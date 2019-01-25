Man Walking on 91 Freeway Off-Ramp Dies After Officer Uses Stun Gun to Detain Him in Riverside: CHP

A man who had been walking along the 91 Freeway in Riverside died after law enforcement used a stun gun to detain him, officials said Friday.

Authorities first made contact with Leroy Richard Stephenson, a 48-year-old Riverside resident, after receiving multiple calls regarding a pedestrian in freeway lanes around 12:25 p.m. Thursday, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The officer who responded found him walking on the westbound Adams Street off-ramp and tried to move him away from traffic, CHP said.

But Stephenson did not follow the officer’s orders, the agency said, and instead ran toward the main freeway.

The officer used a stun gun in attempt to “gain physical control” of the pedestrian, who was resisting, and prevent him from running further into traffic, the release states.

Stephenson was taken into custody, but became unresponsive a short time later.

Paramedics responded and transported him to Parkview Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:54 p.m., officials said.

CHP did not say whether the use of force would be further investigated.

No further details were available.