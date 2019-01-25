Melrose Area Residents Hold Meeting Amid Concern Over Neighborhood Crime

Residents along the Melrose Avenue corridor say police are handling a disproportionate amount of crime reports for their area, and they held a meeting Wednesday amid concerns that not enough is being done to address it. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 24, 2019.

