Norwalk Man Charged With Child Abuse After 4-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shoots Mom With Shotgun in Car

A Norwalk man faces four counts of child abuse after a young boy accidentally shot his mother with a shotgun near a school earlier this week, prosecutors said Friday.

Brandon Ambriz, 24, was also charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges include allegations that the defendant was previously convicted of two burglaries, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, and accessory after the fact.

Ambriz is accused of leaving a shotgun “in a vehicle in which children were regularly driven,” according to the release.

The weapon was in a vehicle with the mother and four children on Wednesday when the 4-year-old somehow managed to get ahold of it while in the back seat. He then accidentally shot and wounded his mother, who was in the driver’s seat, authorities said.

She was initially transported to a hospital with critical injuries but was last reported to be in stable condition. None of the other children were hurt.

The shooting took place in the 14600 block of Dinard Avenue in Norwalk, in front of Ramona School.

Ambriz’s bail has been set at $575,000, and his arraignment is scheduled for Friday. He could be sentenced to a possible maximum of more than 25 years in state prison if convicted on the charges.