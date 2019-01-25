Oakland Man Jailed After Trying to Buy Toxic Chemical Over Dark Web to Kill Wife: FBI

A 41-year-old Oakland man remains behind bars in connection with a bizarre plot in which he sought to kill his estranged wife using a toxic chemical available on the dark web, according to an FBI criminal complaint.

Sandford Bemi Faison took the first steps in carrying out the plan in early December when he posed a question about procuring a hazardous chemical on a message board using an online moniker, the FBI said. He planned to use the chemical to kill his wife of eight years, with whom he has two children, but Faison needed help figuring out how to expose her to the poison without getting caught, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.

“I aim to ensure my wife’s death within the 18 months, ideally long after our divorce is finalized (about 6-8 months from now). This is the only way I can begin a new life with full custody of my child,” he wrote on the site, according to transcripts of the messages filed in federal court. “We currently live together, and I expect to have (easy) access to her environment and food for another 2 months at least.”

He wrote that he suspected using the chemical to poison his wife would lessen his culpability.

