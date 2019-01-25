Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone Says He’ll Plead Not Guilty Amid Chants of ‘Lock Him Up’

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone says he believes his arrest in the special counsel’s Russia probe was “politically motivated” and he’s vowing to plead not guilty and fight the charges.

Stone spoke to reporters after he was released from a Florida courthouse on Friday. He’s been charged with witness tampering, obstruction and lying to Congress.

Stone said he is “falsely accused” of making false statements to the House intelligence committee. He says any error he made in his testimony wasn’t intentional.

At one point during Stone’s remarks, the crowd began to chant “lock him up … lock him up,” making it nearly impossible to hear him.

FBI agents arrested Stone during a pre-dawn raid at his Fort Lauderdale home. Stone says he would have voluntarily surrendered to federal officials.

He was released on a $250,000 personal surety in Fort Lauderdale. His case will be transferred to Washington, D.C.

Stone flashed a “V for victory” sign, reminiscent of former President Richard Nixon, as he was leaving the courthouse.

27.664827 -81.515754