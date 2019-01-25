× Sacramento Bee, L.A. Times Sue Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department Over Release of Deputy Misconduct Records

The Los Angeles Times and the Sacramento Bee sued the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department Friday for documents about misconduct or significant force by deputies, marking the latest case in what has become a statewide legal battle over the disclosure of law enforcement personnel records.

The lawsuit alleges that the department violated the state’s Public Records Act by denying requests from both newspapers.

Disciplinary reports have long been secret in California, but a landmark law that took effect Jan. 1 requires the disclosure of records of shootings by officers, severe uses of force and confirmed cases of sexual assault and lying by officers.

Law enforcement unions in Los Angeles and several other counties have obtained temporary restraining orders stopping agencies from releasing records, arguing that Senate Bill 1421 does not apply to records from incidents that took place before 2019.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.