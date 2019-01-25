× South El Monte Church Volunteer Arrested on Suspicion of Lewd Acts With Boys; Additional Victims Sought

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is searching for additional victims Friday of a former church volunteer who was recently arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching teenage boys.

Matthew Ramiro Alejos, who served as a volunteer with the young adult ministry at Calvary Chapel church of South El Monte, was arrested on Nov. 6, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Alejos worked at the church from 2013 until the time of his arrest, according to the news release.

Alejos also worked as a security guard and as a camp supervisor by the El Monte Union High School District.

During his time with the School District, Alejos was assigned to El Monte High School, Rosemead High School and the El Monte-Rosemead Adult School, where officials said he was still working when he was arrested, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Investigators believe that Alejos would befriend young boys and have inappropriate contact with them after gaining their trust.

Alejos has been charged with Lewd Acts Upon a Minor, Oral Copulation and Annoying/Molesting a Minor.

He is being held on $700,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21.

Alejos had access to numerous unknown children over the last five years and detectives believe there are potentially additional victims related to the investigation.

Anyone who feels they may have been victimized or who has additional information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 877-710-5273. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.