× Suspect Arrested in Connection With String of Irvine Burglaries

A suspect in at least nine residential burglaries in Irvine was arrested Wednesday, the Irvine Police Department said.

Ismail Luqman Wasi, 20, of Irvine, is accused of breaking into homes in University Park and other areas, sometimes while residents were still at home.

Wasi was caught Wednesday morning after a foot pursuit with Irvine officers.

Police recovered much of the tens of thousands of dollars worth of property Wasi allegedly stole since December.

At 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, a resident on Gillman woke up to find the suspect in her home holding her laptop. The suspect fled, and the resident called police, who set up a search for the suspect.

Police said the suspect then broke in to homes on Dewberry and Sandburg Way before being spotted on Montanas Norte near Rancho San Joaquin golf course. Officers located Wasi around 7:25 a.m., and apprehended him after a short foot chase.

Police said Wasi was in possession of stolen property from the home on Gillman at the time of the arrest. Investigators later found stolen property from previous burglaries at a storage unit belonging to Wasi.

Wasi is held on $1 million bail.

Police said the suspect entered homes through unlocked doors, and believe he may be linked to other burglaries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Irvine Police Department Detective Justin Brouwer at 949-724-7124 or jbrouwer@cityofirvine.org.