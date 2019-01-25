Suspect, Other Victims Sought After 4 Women Groped by Biking Man in Separate Incidents Across Long Beach

Long Beach police are searching for a man who groped women before fleeing on a bicycle in four separate incidents, officials said Friday.

Other possible victims are also being sought as police as authorities continue working to identify the suspect.

Between July and December 2018, the assailant approached the victims on a bicycle before assaulting them and then fleeing the scene, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

He is described by police as Hispanic and standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing around 150 to 200 pounds. He has gray hair and was seen riding a lime green bicycle. He is believed to be 40 to 50 years old.

The first incident was at about 2:20 a.m. on July 29 and was followed by another three on Aug. 29 at 11:50 a.m., Sept. 19 at 7:45 a.m. and Dec. 27 at 8:10 a.m., according to police.

The July incident happened along the 300 block of Molino Avenue while the next one occurred near the intersection of East 6th Street and Alamitos Avenue, police said. The September assault was near East 8th Street and Junipero Avenue and the last incident happened along the 4000 East Massachusetts Street.

Any other potential victims are urged by detectives to call police at 562-435-6711.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to reach Sex Crimes Detective Adriana Jaurigui at 562-570-7372. Anonymous tips can be sent through L.A. Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477 or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.