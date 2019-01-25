Representatives from the Fit Expo joined KTLA anchor Lu Parker to showcase what's hot for this year in fitness. The Fit Expo will be at the LA Convention Center through this weekend.
The Fit Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center With CR2 Cross Rower, EdgeCross-X and Weight-X Platform
The Fit Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center With the Ax Ball, EnergyFit Ski Row and WaveWeight
