The Rams Super Bowl Team Send Off Rally With Ronalee Zarate-Bayani and Rams Cheerleaders

Chief Marketing Officer for the LA Rams Ronalee Zarate-Bayani and the Rams cheerleaders joined us live to tell us all about the Rams Super Bowl Team Send Off Rally that's happening on Sunday. The NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams are hosting a rally for fans to send off the team to Super Bowl LIII. On Sunday morning, the team’s buses will stop at LA Stadium at Hollywood Park, the future home of the Rams starting in 2020, and fans in attendance will have the opportunity to hear from the coaches and players before they depart for Atlanta. The Super Bowl Team Send-Off will feature a variety of activities for fans, including a photo booth and inflatable jersey, a Rams merchandise trailer and a variety of food trucks. Mayor of the City of Inglewood James T. Butts and actor Danny Trejo also will be in attendance to address the crowd. For more info including how you can sign up visit their website.