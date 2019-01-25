× Trump Expected to Address Shutdown and Border on Friday

The White House is now making plans for a Friday afternoon event, where President Donald Trump is poised to make an announcement about the border and the government shutdown, sources say. This was a last-minute addition to the President’s schedule, so the timing could change, but his staff is making preparations for him to speak now.

White House officials have been exploring ways out of the government shutdown, which is now turning into a crisis as it affects air travel, ever since the two competing proposals failed in the Senate Thursday.

CNN’s exclusive reporting makes clear that invoking a national emergency is still on the table, though officials continue to say that they prefer solving this legislatively and have been in close negotiations with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky.

Meanwhile, lawmakers on Capitol Hill have indicated that they are waiting to see what the President will accept.