Women Accused of Shoplifting 4 Trash Cans Full of Goods From Covina Walmart, Arrested After Brief Pursuit

Police arrested two Los Angeles women Friday after they allegedly stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Covina Walmart store, then led police on a brief pursuit that ended with a crash, officials said.

Officers on patrol shortly before 10 a.m. noticed a car parked in the parking lot of Walmart, 1275 N. Azusa Ave., with no one inside at thought it suspicious, Covina police Sgt. John Zumwalt said.

As they watched the car, two women came running out of the store carrying two trash cans full of merchandise, he said. Officers tried to pull over the car, but it sped away.

Police chased the fleeing car for about two blocks before it crashed into a tree, Zumwalt said. The two women fled into a nearby condominium complex before eventually being cornered and arrested.

Inside their car, police found a total of four trash cans stuffed with more than $2,000 worth of merchandise stolen from the store, the sergeant said. The trash cans, themselves, were also believed to have been pilfered from the Walmart.

Amya Kimani Malbrue, 19, of Los Angeles and Olivia Chandler Robertson, 22, of Los Angeles were booked on suspicion of crimes including felony shoplifting, grand theft, resisting or obstructing police, he said.

Investigators were also looking into the possibility the women were connected to a robbery reported Thursday night elsewhere in Los Angeles County, Zumwalt said.

According to Los Angeles County booking records, Malbrue’s bail was set at $10,000, while Robertson’s bail was set at $25,000. Both were scheduled to make their initial court appearances on Monday.