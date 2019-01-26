1 Person Trapped in Collision on 101 Freeway Near Downtown L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person was trapped inside a vehicle after a collision on the 101 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles temporarily closed down a portion of the roadway early Saturday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash took place just before 3 a.m. on the eastbound 101 freeway, south of Los Angeles Street.

First responders extricated the driver from the vehicle.

Authorities have not released information on the victim's condition.

It was unclear what caused the crash.

Video showed Los Angeles Fire Department officers working to rescue the victim from a small silver car that was visibly damaged. The driver's door and the car's roof on top of the driver's seat were badly dented and caved in. The windshield's glass appeared broken and debris covered the roadway.

The 101 Freeway reopened about 40 minutes later, according to a tweet by CHP.

SIGALERT CANCELLATION: SB US-101 SOUTH OF LOS ANGELES ST, ALL LANES NOW OPEN — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) January 26, 2019