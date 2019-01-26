101 North Eatery & Bar’s Recipe for Salted Caramel French Toast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The salty flavors of caramel and peanut butter mingle with tart apples and sweet, cinnamony french toast to create complex yet tasty flavors for this delicious breakfast treat. You can get it by visiting 101 North Eatery and Bar in Westlake Village or make it yourself at home. This segment is an online exclusive for KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 18.

101 North Eatery & Bar:

Address: 30760 Russell Ranch Rd Suite D

Phone: (805) 852-1588

Website: https://www.101northeateryandbar.com/

FRENCH TOAST

6 eggs

3 cups of milk

1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

½ cup maple syrup

8 slices brioche bread (1inch thick)

¼ cup vegetable oil

2 pounds green apples (peeled, cored and sliced into1/4 inch pieces)

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup unsalted peanut butter

1 cup Bourbon

2 ounces unsalted butter

¼ cup heavy cream

½ cup powdered sugar

For the apples:

Melt butter in large skillet over medium heat and add the sugar and cook for 2 minutes occasionally stirring. Next add the peanut butter and Bourbon and continue to cook until the begins liquid has evaporated. Next add the apples. Sauté until apples are tender; around 8-10 minutes. Add cream and simmer until sauce thickens slightly, about 2 minutes.

For the French toast:

In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, maple syrup and cinnamon. Whisk the mixture until well blended and pour into a shallow bowl, wide enough to place a slice of the bread you will be using.

Place each slice of bread briefly into the egg mixture and allow the mix to soak in. Avoid over soaking to prevent the bread from becoming mushy

Add the oil to a large skillet over medium and place each of the bread slices onto the hot skillet. Fry the French toast until golden brown on both sides. Place the French toast in a 350-degree oven for 4 minutes to ensure the center of the bread is cooked through.

Serve with the warm caramelized apples over the top and sprinkle with powdered sugar.

*This recipe was reprinted with permission.