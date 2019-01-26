101 North Eatery & Bar’s Recipe for Shrimp and Avocado Toast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's one of the most popular dishes at 101 North Eatery & Bar in Westlake Village, and now Michelin-starred Chef Anthony Alaimo demonstrates how you can recreate his delicious shrimp and avocado toast dish at home. This segment is an online exclusive for KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 18.

101 North Eatery & Bar:

Address: 30760 Russell Ranch Rd Suite D

Phone: (805) 852-1588

Website: https://www.101northeateryandbar.com/

SHRIMP & AVOCADO TOAST

8 slices of ciabatta bread

½ cup olive oil

2 teaspoons sea salt

1 pound peeled and deveined shrimp cut in half lengthwise

2 lemons

2 ripe avocados (peeled, pitted and mashed)

¼ cup cilantro (leaves only; washed and roughly chopped)

¼ cup white wine

1 cup green Romesco sauce

For the toast:

Place the bread on a baking sheet and brush each side with olive oil until both sides are lightly coated. Light sprinkle with sea salt.

Place each slice of bread on a grill at medium heat and cook until both sides are golden brown (a broiler can be used if a grill isn't available). Reserve the bread to the side.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the avocado, juice from 1 lemon, 1 teaspoon of sea salt and cilantro.

In a medium sauté pan, add the remainder of the olive oil and heat over a medium to high heat.

Add the shrimp and sauté until shrimp are seared on both sides, then add the wine and juice from 1 lemon and reduce over medium heat until most the juice is evaporated.

Serve by first spreading the avocado mixture on the toast. Next top with the sautéed shrimp and Romesco sauce.

Green Romesco:

1 cup roasted poblano chilies (roasted, cored, peeled and deseeded)

¼ cup cilantro (leaves only; washed and roughly chopped)

½ cup toasted pine nuts

¼ cup lemon juice

¼ cup sherry vinegar

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

3 gloves roasted garlic

1 tablespoon sea salt

Place all ingredients in a blender or food processor and mix into a slightly coarse purée.

*Recipe reprinted with permission.