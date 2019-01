Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Liza Utter, a restaurant designer who has appeared on the KTLA 5 Morning News numerous times to dish out entertaining tips, takes us to one of the latest places she's worked on: 101 North Eatery & Bar in Westlake Village. The restaurant is all about shared plates and features a Michelin-starred chef. This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 18.

101 North Eatery & Bar:

Address: 30760 Russell Ranch Rd Suite D

Phone: (805) 852-1588

Website: https://www.101northeateryandbar.com/