Learn all about Jessica Holmes from the man know knows her best -- her husband Arie! The two dished out about everything from Jessica's pet peeves to her best qualities, and all discussed their relationship while they shared a meal's at Freedman's, one of America's best new restaurant's, according to Bon Appetit magazine. This is a web exclusive segment for KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 18.

Freedman's:

Address: 2619 Sunset Blvd.

Phone: (213) 568-3754

Website: http://freedmansla.com/