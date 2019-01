Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Freedman's, which serves up a modern take on traditional Jewish deli fare in the Silver Lake area, is among the five best new restaurant's in the U.S., according to Bon Appetit magazine. Jessica Holmes talked to owner Jonah Freedman and sampled the restaurant's must-have dishes with her husband Arie. This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 18.

Freedman's:

Address: 2619 Sunset Blvd.

Phone: (213) 568-3754

Website: http://freedmansla.com/