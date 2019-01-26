Jessica Holmes Makes Roasted Veggie and Shrimp Caesar Salad; Get the Recipe

Posted 5:00 PM, January 26, 2019, by

Jessica Holmes says she's trying to eat more vegetables, but she's not a fan of raw salads.  Her solution: a salad full of roasted veggies that also features shrimp and a flavorful caesar dressing. This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 18.

Roasted Veggie and Shrimp Caesar Salad

Ingredients:

  • Green Beans
  • Edamame
  • Asparagus
  • Marinated Artichoke Hearts
  • Shrimp
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Olive Oil
  • Garlic Powder
  • Lemon
  • Greek yogurt
  • Mayonnaise
  • Anchovy paste
  • Worcestershire sauce
  • Balsamic Vinegar
  • Shredded Parmesan Cheese
  • Butter Lettuce
  • Romaine Lettuce
  • Chives
  • Croutons (optional)

Directions: 

Roasted Veggies:

  1. Preheat oven to 425
  2. Please Green Beans, Asparagus Tips and Edamame on a baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and drizzle with olive oil
  3. On separate baking sheet, place a jar of marinated artichoke hearts drained
  4. Bake for 15 mins or until veggies are browned

Shrimp: 

  1. Add Salt, Pepper and Garlic Powder to Raw Deveined Shrimp
  2. Add Shrimp to Skillet on medium high heat
  3. Cook 4-5 mins on each side until shrimp turn pink and opaque
  4. Put a half lemon in skillet and brown

Dressing:

  • 3 tablespoons of Greek Yogurt
  • 1 ½ tablespoons of Mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon of Anchovy Paste
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Balsamic Vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Lemon juice
  • Salt and Pepper to Tasted
  • Garlic Powder to taste
  • 2 tablespoons parmesan cheese

To make:

  1. Whisk together to combine
  2. Assemble Salad
  3. Place a mix of butter and romaine mix lettuce in a shallow bowl
  4. Drizzle with dressing
  5. Add Roasted veggies
  6. Add cooked Shrimp
  7. Drizzle with more dressing
  8. Garnish with chives
  9. Add croutons if you want