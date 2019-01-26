Jessica Holmes Makes Roasted Veggie and Shrimp Caesar Salad; Get the Recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica Holmes says she's trying to eat more vegetables, but she's not a fan of raw salads. Her solution: a salad full of roasted veggies that also features shrimp and a flavorful caesar dressing. This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 18.

Roasted Veggie and Shrimp Caesar Salad

Ingredients:

Green Beans

Edamame

Asparagus

Marinated Artichoke Hearts

Shrimp

Salt

Pepper

Olive Oil

Garlic Powder

Lemon

Greek yogurt

Mayonnaise

Anchovy paste

Worcestershire sauce

Balsamic Vinegar

Shredded Parmesan Cheese

Butter Lettuce

Romaine Lettuce

Chives

Croutons (optional)

Directions:

Roasted Veggies:

Preheat oven to 425 Please Green Beans, Asparagus Tips and Edamame on a baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and drizzle with olive oil On separate baking sheet, place a jar of marinated artichoke hearts drained Bake for 15 mins or until veggies are browned

Shrimp:

Add Salt, Pepper and Garlic Powder to Raw Deveined Shrimp Add Shrimp to Skillet on medium high heat Cook 4-5 mins on each side until shrimp turn pink and opaque Put a half lemon in skillet and brown

Dressing:

3 tablespoons of Greek Yogurt

1 ½ tablespoons of Mayonnaise

1 teaspoon of Anchovy Paste

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Balsamic Vinegar

1 teaspoon Lemon juice

Salt and Pepper to Tasted

Garlic Powder to taste

2 tablespoons parmesan cheese

To make: