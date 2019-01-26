Jessica Holmes Makes Roasted Veggie and Shrimp Caesar Salad; Get the Recipe

Jessica Holmes says she's trying to eat more vegetables, but she's not a fan of raw salads. Her solution: a salad full of roasted veggies that also features shrimp and a flavorful caesar dressing. This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 18.
Roasted Veggie and Shrimp Caesar Salad
Ingredients:
- Green Beans
- Edamame
- Asparagus
- Marinated Artichoke Hearts
- Shrimp
- Salt
- Pepper
- Olive Oil
- Garlic Powder
- Lemon
- Greek yogurt
- Mayonnaise
- Anchovy paste
- Worcestershire sauce
- Balsamic Vinegar
- Shredded Parmesan Cheese
- Butter Lettuce
- Romaine Lettuce
- Chives
- Croutons (optional)
Directions:
Roasted Veggies:
- Preheat oven to 425
- Please Green Beans, Asparagus Tips and Edamame on a baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and drizzle with olive oil
- On separate baking sheet, place a jar of marinated artichoke hearts drained
- Bake for 15 mins or until veggies are browned
Shrimp:
- Add Salt, Pepper and Garlic Powder to Raw Deveined Shrimp
- Add Shrimp to Skillet on medium high heat
- Cook 4-5 mins on each side until shrimp turn pink and opaque
- Put a half lemon in skillet and brown
Dressing:
- 3 tablespoons of Greek Yogurt
- 1 ½ tablespoons of Mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon of Anchovy Paste
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon Balsamic Vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Lemon juice
- Salt and Pepper to Tasted
- Garlic Powder to taste
- 2 tablespoons parmesan cheese
To make:
- Whisk together to combine
- Assemble Salad
- Place a mix of butter and romaine mix lettuce in a shallow bowl
- Drizzle with dressing
- Add Roasted veggies
- Add cooked Shrimp
- Drizzle with more dressing
- Garnish with chives
- Add croutons if you want