Jessica Holmes’ Recipe for Fish With Tomatoes, Olives and Capers

It's the age old question: what to make for dinner? Jessica Holmes struggles with that question nightly as she tries to figure out what she can whip up in 30 minutes less. Usually, she looks through her fridge to see what she has and goes from there. That's how she came up with this recipe for fish with tomatoes, olives and capers. This is a web exclusive segment for KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 18.

Ingredients:

Rock Fish or any white fish

Onion

Red Bell Pepper

Cherry Tomatoes

Capers

Kalamata Olives

Anchovy Paste (optional)

Garlic

Honey

Red Wine Vinegar

Olive Oil

Garlic Powder

Salt

Pepper

Flour

1. Instructions:Season flour with garlic powder, salt and pepper

2. Lightly dredge the filets of fish

3. In a large non-stick skillet, heat 2 tbsp of olive oil over medium heat

4. Cook fish until opaque in center about 4-5 mins on each side

5. Remove Fish

6. Turn heat down to medium low heat

7. Add ½ onion and 1/2 red pepper sliced into thin strips and saute until soft

8. Add 10-15 Cherry Tomatoes

9. Cook down until tomatoes burst and turn into more of a sauce

10. Add 1 chopped clove of garlic

11. 1 tbsp capers drained

12. Handful of pitted halved kalamata olives

13. 1 teaspoon of anchovy paste (optional)

14. Drizzle of honey

15. 2 tbsp red wine vinegar

16. 1 tbsp butter

17. Spoon sauce over fish and serve with a squeeze of lemon