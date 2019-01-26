Lawndale Man Shot to Death in Hawthorne

A 31-year-old Lawndale man died at a hospital Saturday after he was found shot on a sidewalk in Hawthorne on Friday evening, police said.

Tyrone Tucker succumbed to his wounds early Saturday morning following the attack, which took place about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of West 130th Street, the Hawthorne Police Department said in a written statement.

Officers found the victim while responding to a call reporting “shots fired” in the area, the statement said.

“The first officers arriving on scene began to render medical aid to the victim,” according to the statement.

Tucker was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, where he was pronounced dead about 2:40 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

No information regarding a motive or a suspect description was available.

Anyone wiht information is urged to contact the Hawthorne Police Department at 310- 349-2700. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.