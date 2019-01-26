Man Fatally Shot in Carson

A man died following a shooting in Carson on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting was first reported about 2:10 p.m. in the 21700 block of Dolores Street, just south of Carson Street, Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

The victim, initially described only as a man, succumbed to his wounds at a hospital, the deputy said.

No details regarding the circumstances of the fatal shooting were available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.