× Man Found With Gunshot Wound Inside Car in Glendale: Police

Authorities found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a car in Glendale, according to police.

After a call came in about shots fired, first responders arrived at the intersection of San Fernando Road and Brand Boulevard at around 4:00 a.m., Glendale Police Department Sgt. Dan Suttles said.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim in a car parked on the median. The car’s passenger-side window was broken, according to Suttles.

The unidentified victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities did not provide information on where the victim was shot.

No suspect was identified.

Investigators are on the scene investigating and searching for witnesses, Suttles said.

Check back for details on this developing story.