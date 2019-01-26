× Police Find 2 Dead at San Bernardino Home Following Report of Shots Fired

Authorities discovered two bodies at a San Bernardino home where shots were reported early Saturday.

San Bernardino police said they received a call about a shooting at 1545 N. D St. just after 4 a.m.

Responding officers found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the doorway of the residence, according to the Police Department.

They then saw a 39-year-old woman also suffering from gunshot wounds inside a bedroom, Detective Bill Flesher said.

Paramedics arrived and declared both victims dead at the scene. Police said they were withholding the victims’ names pending family notification.

Flesher said a dark SUV was seen leaving the location.

Authorities provided no further details.

Anyone with information can call Detective Flesher at 909-384-5655 or Sgt. Shank at 909-384-4955.