Rams to Host Massive Super Bowl Send-Off Rally for Fans in Inglewood on Sunday

The Los Angeles Rams will host a send-off rally for fans Sunday morning in Inglewood before the team heads to Atlanta to take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

The 10 a.m. rally will also offer fans a peek at the new L.A. Stadium at Hollywood Park, the team’s home starting in 2020. There will be food trucks, giveaways and various activities on the construction site, and players and coaches are expected to make an appearance before heading to the airport.

The event will run until noon Sunday and is free to the public — but those planning to attend must pre-register online for a ticket. Space is limited, according to the team, and guests will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans are asked to wear closed-toe shoes because the site is still under construction. Limited free parking will be available on at the southeast corner of Prairie Avenue and Pincay Drive, with $10 overflow parking available at the Forum.

