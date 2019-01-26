× Residents Rally at Joshua Tree National Park Celebrating End of Government Shutdown

Against a backdrop of jumbled boulders and spindly Joshua trees, high desert residents gathered in this dusty enclave Saturday morning for a rally organized to express relief and anxiety over President Trump’s agreement to end the federal government shutdown, at least for now.

The 35-day shutdown took a heavy toll on the tourism-based economy of this tiny refuge for nature lovers, rock climbers and artists at the main gateway to Joshua Tree National Park, which is annually visited by more than 3 million people.

But Trump’s agreement to reopen the government until Feb. 15, left the community to ponder what was worse: the financial and economic damages caused to the landscape and park infrastructure during the shutdown, or the polarizing politics that placed park scientists and rangers on furlough.

The confusion and uncertainty persisted as organizers made last-minute preparations for the rally, expected to begin at 10 a.m. in an unpaved parking lot edged with outdoor shops, restaurants, boutiques and a park visitor center.

