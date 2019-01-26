Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, January 26th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday!

Wow! There is a lot happening today. Some of the events might help you with your 2019 New Year resolutions. Take a look! Enjoy!

TheFitExpo Los Angeles 2019

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

888 348 3976

http://www.thefitexpo.com

If you need some help with that New Year resolution to get in shape, you might find some help here, THE FIT EXPO. The Los Angeles Convention Center event has lots for you to see, do, sample, and learn.

Talk to fitness celebrities, discover and sample the newest products and services dedicated to health and wellness, take part in fitness classes, watch cooking demonstrations, participate in exciting competitions, and more.

-0-

LA Art Show

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

http://www.laartshow.com

Also at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Art Show, where more than 200,000 square feet of exhibition space is committed to today’s prominent art galleries displaying everything from modern and contemporary to ethnic to folk art as well as lectures and meeting with artists, curators, and collectors.

-0-

Circus Vargas Burbank

777 North Front Street

Burbank

877 GOTFUN-1

http://www.circusvargas.com

Circus Vargas is in town, celebrating its 50th anniversary with an extravaganza of acrobats, daredevils, and flying trapeze.

Arrive 30 minutes early for an entertaining, interactive pre-show celebration, where kids can create their own magic under the big top, learning circus skills such as juggling, balancing and more!

Meet and mingle with the entire cast after each performance. Capture the fun by posing for pics or selfies with your favorite cast members, as part of the Circus Vargas experience.

-0-

2019 FanFest Presented by Coca-Cola & San Manuel Casino

Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles

http://www.mlb.com

Dodger fans are on their way to Dodger Stadium for FanFest to see their favorite Dodgers past and present, to collect Dodgers merchandise, to get autographs and more. The event is free, but you must register online to get your digitally delivered tickets. Follow the instructions you will find on the http://www.mlb.com website.

-0-

THIS IS HAPPENING SUNDAY, JANUARY 27TH, 2019 BUT YOU SHOULD REGISTER AS SOON AS POSSIBLE FOR YOUR FREE TICKETS!!! ***While this event is open to the public, it will be ticketed. All fans planning to attend must preregister for a ticket below. Registration does not guarantee entry as space is limited and is awarded on a first come first served basis. Gates will open at 9:00AM, SUNDAY!!!

***Parking is available for free on location, however space is limited. Overflow parking is available at the Forum for $10 cash only.

Free Admission

L.A. Rams Fan Fest

L.A. Stadium @ Hollywood Park

Inglewood

http://www.therams.com/superbowl/sendoff

Your NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams are hosting a historic rally for fans to send off the team to Super Bowl LIII. On Sunday morning, the team’s buses will stop at LA Stadium at Hollywood Park, the future home of the Rams starting in 2020, to provide fans in attendance with the opportunity to hear from the players and coaches before they depart for Atlanta.

The send-off rally will take place from 10:00AM – 12:00PM and will feature a close-up glimpse of the LA Stadium at Hollywood Park, a variety of fan activities, a Rams merchandise trailer and a variety of food trucks.

While this event is open to the public, it will be ticketed. All fans planning to attend must preregister for a ticket below. Registration does not guarantee entry as space is limited and is awarded on a first come first served basis. Gates will open at 9:00AM, however fans are encouraged to arrive early. Parking is available for free on location, however space is limited. Overflow parking is available at the Forum for $10 cash only.

The new LA Stadium at Hollywood Park is located at 1000 South Prairie Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90301 with parking available at the corner of South Prairie Avenue and Pincay Drive.

PLEASE NOTE: No alcohol or tailgating allowed on the construction site and the adjacent event space/parking lots.

-0-

70th Grand National Roadster Show

Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

dola.com/events/2019/1/25/70th-grand-national-roadster-show

The Grand National Roadster Show is now in its 70th year. Once known as the Oakland Roadster Show, it is the longest running indoor car show in the world! Produced at the Fairplex in Pomona for the 16th consecutive year.

Over 500 show vehicles will compete for awards inside the Fairplex buildings. Another 400-800 vehicles will join the event Saturday & Sunday for the 14th Annual Grand Daddy Drive-In.

Saturday: 10a - 8p

Parking at Gate 9 on White Avenue, Pomona with prevailing rates.

-0-

The Wizard of Oz Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road

Santa Clarita

661 299 5264

http://www.escapetheatre.org

If you love the 1939 Metro-Goldwyn Mayer classic “The Wizard of Oz”, then you will want to know about the Escape Theatre’s production of the musical featuring more than three hundred talented youngsters from the Santa Clarita area and beyond. Ticket prices start at $18.00.

-0-

Free!

“Surviving An Active Shooter”

Instructor: Dan Tomlinson:

Member of Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES)

CERT Level 1, 2 & 3

Member of LAFD CERT Call Out Team

SOS Survival Products

15705 Strathern Street, #11

Van Nuys

800 479 7998

SOS Survival Products in Van Nuys has been specializing in survival and emergency products since 1989. In addition to this vast inventory, the company also offers free classes. Today, retired police officer and hostage negotiator Dan Tomlinson is teaching the steps to survive what law enforcement describes as an active shooter situation and the techniques of run, hide,& fight. The begins at 10am.

-0-

Free Admission!

Cats on Glass Gallery

1147 South Hope Street

Los Angeles

http://www.CatsOnGlassGallery.com

This is different! It’s a cat adoption event! CATS ON GLASS is happening in downtown Los Angeles. For a suggested ten-dollar donation, which is being donated to spcaLA, we can explore a larger-than-life-cat display. All of the cats and kittens are available from the spcaLA for adoption.

Meet your feline Friend for Life from Noon to 8pm. For more information take a look at the catsonglassgallery.com website.

-0-

Jazz & Cuisine Return to the Historic Dunbar

Delicious at the Dunbar

Dunbar Hotel – Village

Javier Vergara Jazz Trio

4225 South Central Avenue

Los Angeles

323 918 2087

deliciousatthedunbar.com

We can get into the spirit of 2019 award season. The movie GREEN BOOK has won three Golden Globes as well as a Critics Choice Award and the Producers Guild Award. The movie, in part, is inspired by the real story of the real GREEN BOOK, which was a listing of safe places that would accommodate African American travelers during the segregation of the Jim Crow Era. One of those safe places was the Dunbar Hotel in South Los Angeles.

The complex has been completely restored as a residential complex and is now home to a new restaurant and new music. The Delicious at the Dunbar features delicious Soul Food and Mexican cuisine. And, tonight, enjoy the Jazz “Javier Vergara Trio” playing from 6pm to 9pm.

-0-

8th Annual Chinese New Year Celebration

Saban Theatre

8440 Wilshire

Beverly Hills

lovebeverlyhills.com/pig

The eighth annual celebration, “Happy Chinese New Year, Charming Jing-Jin-Ji,” will be held on Saturday, January 26 beginning at 3 p.m. at the historic Saban Theatre. The event will included 14 traditional acts such as:Chinese Peking Opera and Peking OperaFashion Show performed by the Beijing Liangxiang Culture, Chinesefolk dance performed by the Beijing Song and Dance Troupe; Chinese martial arts performed by the Tianjin Wushu Regiment; folk music performed by the Tianjin Folk Orchestra and acrobaticsperformed by the Hebei Acrobatic Troupe.

The celebration is hosted by Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau (BHCVB), in partnership with Beijing Association for Cultural Exchange (BACE), Tianjin Association for Cultural Exchange (TACE) and Hebei Association for Cultural Exchange (HACE), with the support of the Chinese Consulate of Los Angeles.

To purchase tickets and to learn more about the Chinese New Year Celebration in Beverly Hills, please visit:lovebeverlyhills.com/pig. Tickets to the performance are available now for $10 each. Additional Ticketmaster fees apply.

Price: $10

-0-

Taschen Moving Book Sale

6671 Sunset Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.taschen.com

After 15 years at the iconic ‘Crossroads of the World’ on Sunset Boulevard, TASCHEN is relocating its American headquarters. To mark the move, all are welcome to their semi-annual sale – usually held at our stores in Beverly Hills and Hollywood’s Farmer’s Market – at the legendary building from January 24th to 27th. Dubbed America’s first outdoor shopping mall, Crossroads is an entertainment landmark, the backdrop for countless blockbuster productions including L.A. Confidential and Argo.

Thousands of books will be discounted by up to 75%. The sale will also include rare archival and out-of-print publications, as well as furniture and artifacts from TASCHEN’s colorful L.A. history—a unique opportunity for bookworms to take home some extra special pieces and celebrate the publisher’s vibrant presence on Sunset Boulevard.

-0-

EsoWon Books

4327 Degnan Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 290 1048

http://www.esowonbookstore.com

EsoWon Books in Leimert has a New Year shipment of interesting publications. Among them “GOD HELP THE CHILD”, the first novel by Toni Morrison. To see the complete listing of new titles, check the website: http://www.esowonbookstore.com

-0-

Taste of Alhambra

Downtown Alhambra

Main Street

http://www.tasteofalhambraw.com

The second annual TASTE OF ALHAMBRA begins with a week of downtown Alhambra restaurants preparing and pricing special items as part of “Visit California Restaurant Month.”

-0-

Cheech & Chong: Still Rollin’ – Celebrating 40 Years of Up in Smoke

Grammy Museum at L.A. Live

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 765 6800

http://www.grammymuseum.org

In downtown Los Angeles at the Grammy Museum, there’s the exhibition "CHEECH & CHONG: STILL ROLLIN' - CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF UP IN SMOKE." The exhibit explores what made the world fall in love with East L.A. native Richard "Cheech" Marin and Canadian Tommy Chong, while chronicling the development and success of their first feature-length film, Up In Smoke. Items on display will include the original marked-up script from Up In Smoke, the master tape for the soundtrack album, comedy sketches, and selections from Marin's "Blazing Chicano Guitars" collection, among other items. The selections from Marin's guiar-art collection include Chaz Bojorquez' "Lester William Polsfuss"; Jaime "GERMS" Zacarias' "Germtar" and John Valadez' "Sombrero Hormigas."

As the first strictly counterculture comics, Cheech & Chong helped change the dialogue, and ultimately attitudes, about marijuana use. As recording artists, they utilized the studio much like musicians do—a place to improvise and experiment as they turned their comedy routines into full-length albums. They released an eponymous LP in 1971 featuring studio sketches including "Waiting for Dave," "Cruisin' with Pedro," and "Trippin' in Court." The album's 1972 follow-up, Big Bambú, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Comedy Album. The following year's GRAMMY-winning Los Cochinos also charted at No. 2 and included the novelty hit "Basketball Jones." These albums, and the ones that followed, served as a template for future comedy albums and stoner films.

-0-

Free!

Los Angeles Freedom Rally, 1963 Exhibition

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 2084

caamuseum.org

In downtown Los Angeles at the California African American Museum explores the exhibition LOS ANGELES FREEDOM RALLY, 1963, which tells the story of how on May 26, 1963, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addressed nearly 40,000 people at Wrigley Field in South Los Angeles. The event was named the “Los Angeles Freedom Rally,” described as one of the largest civil rights rallies in the country, predating the famous 1963 March on Washington.

The Los Angeles Freedom Rally, 1963 was part of a full day of support for racial equality and attracted celebrities Dorothy Dandridge, Rita Moreno, Paul Newman, Sammy Davis Jr., Dick Gregory, and other notable supporters of King. Earlier that day, King attended First African Methodist Episcopal church and was the guest of honor for an evening reception where Los Angeles luminaries such as Marlon Brando were in attendance.

-0-

Free!

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

Another free museum to explore with out-of-town family and friends is The Broad in downtown Los Angeles. General admission free and includes the third floor galleries, where you can see Robert Therrien’s enormous “UNDER THE TABLE”, Jeff Koons “BLUE DOG” as well as his mirror polished “TULIPS” and more.

-0-

Valley Relics Museum

Grand Opening! NEW Location!

7900 Balboa Boulevard

Hangar C3 & C4

Lake Balboa

818 616 4083

valleyrelicsmuseum.org

The Valley Relics Museum boasts its vast collection of historical artifacts pertaining to the San Fernando Valley and surrounding areas. The collection includes rare documents, photographs, vintage neon signs, post cards, yearbooks, negatives, clothing, books, art, automobiles and bicycles from The Valley's past. Valley Relics is a non-profit organization 501(c)3 with an endeavor to preserve and protect our local history and it artifacts while educating the public on the rich history of The San Fernando Valley.

-0-

Kinetic Energy: Art That Won’t Sit Still

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

818 696 2149

Glendale

http://www.neonmona.org

-0-

Pompeii : The Exhibition

The Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

805 522 2977

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

Pompeii: The Exhibition at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, features over 150 authentic artifacts on loan from the renowned Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy. These are not replicas, but rather original, 2,000-year-old objects that were preserved in the ash. These artifacts include wall-sized frescos, marble and bronze sculptures, jewelry, ancient Roman coins, and full body casts of the volcano’s victims.

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-