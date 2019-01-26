× Shooter Sought in Compton Incident That Left 1 Dead, 2 Hurt During Funeral Service

A person who opened fire outside a Compton church, killing one and injuring two others, remained at large a day after the shooting, officials said Saturday.

The incident happened Friday while a funeral service was being held at the Holy Trinity Baptist Church in the 1900 block of East Compton Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies reported responding to the scene at around 12:45 p.m.

Attendees at the memorial for Jakeira Green, who died in a car crash in Louisiana at 29, said a man abruptly stood up and started screaming and cursing during a eulogy from Green’s grandmother.

“Words were said inside the service that somebody took offense to,” sheriff’s Lt. Derrick Alfred said the day of the shooting.

The lieutenant said what started as an argument inside the church turned into a brawl in the parking lot, where somebody took out a handgun and fired multiple rounds.

One man was struck and died at the scene, authorities said Friday. Two other people were hospitalized in stable condition after being hit, officials added.

Detectives had indicated that they knew who the shooter is. On Saturday, the Sheriff’s Department told KTLA that investigators were following up on leads and have yet to take someone into custody.

Anyone with information can reach the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477.

33.895849 -118.220071