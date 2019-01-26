Victorville Teacher Arrested on Suspicion of ‘Inappropriately Touching’ 2 Teen Girls: Police

A Victorville teacher was arrested on suspicion of ‘inappropriately touching’ two 14-year-old female students at Silverado High School Friday, the Victorville Police Department said.

Christopher Leo Foster, 53, of Victorville, was arrested for the misdemeanor offense of annoying or molesting victims under 18 years old, according to police.

The two students reported that they had been inappropriately touched by a teacher at the school on Friday.

Following the reports, authorities conducted several interviews and detained Foster.

A search warrant was served at the suspect’s home and police took his electronic devices as part of the investigation.

Foster was booked into the High Desert Detention Center, cited and released.

As investigations continue, detectives believe there may be more victims.

More than 2,000 students attend Silverado High School, which is located on the 14000 block of Cobalt Road, according to the school’s website.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Hoag at the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. To leave an anonymous tip, call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-7827463 or leave information on the We-Tip website at http://www.wetip.com.