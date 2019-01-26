Violent 2-Car Crash in Northridge Leaves 2 dead, 4 Injured

A crash between a hot rod-style kit car and another car in Northridge on Saturday afternoon left two people dead and four others seriously hurt, officials said.

The crash took place about 2:45 p.m. in the 17500 block of Parthenia Street, near Encino Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

It involved the kit car and a sedan.

Paramedics pronounced a passenger inside the hot road dead at the scene, Humphrey said. The driver was taken to a hospital in “grave” condition.

The driver was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Detective Lisset Fuentes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division.

The driver and passenger of the hot rod were both estimated to be in their 50s, she said.

Four people inside the sedan involved in the crash were hurt, Humphrey said. Their ages and genders were not available.

The driver and front passenger were hospitalized in critical condition after being freed from the wreckage by firefighters, he said. Two rear passengers were taken to hospitals in “serious” condition.

The circumstances and cause of the crash were being investigated by the LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division. Anyone with information can reach the office at 818-644-8000.