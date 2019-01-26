Woman Killed in Redondo Beach Hit-and-Run

Police are seeking a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman in a Redondo Beach crosswalk on Saturday night.

The fatal collision took place about 9:05 p.m. in the 1600 block of Aviation Boulevard, at Grant Avenue, Redondo Beach Police Department Lt. Shawn Freeman said in a written statement.

A woman was walking east across Aviation Boulevard, within a crosswalk, when she was struck by a southbound vehicle, Freeman said.

“The driver of the vehicle that collided with the pedestrian did not stop after the collision, driving away southbound on Aviation Boulevard,” the lieutenant said.

The woman died from her injuries, he said. Her identity was not released pending positive identification and notification of her family.

No description of the vehicle that struck the woman was available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Redondo Beach police Investigator Clint Daniel at 310-379-2477, ext. 2721, or via email at clint.daniel@Redondo.org. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.