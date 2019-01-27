× 21-Year-Old College Student Killed in Redondo Beach Hit-and-Run

As police continued to search for the driver who fled after fatally striking a pedestrian in Redondo Beach the previous evening, family members on Sunday identified the victim as a 21-year-old college student from Rosemead.

The Redondo Beach Police Department said the woman, identified by her family as Angelina Calderon Pinedo, died in the crash that happened around 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of Aviation Boulevard near Grant Avenue.

Pinedo was on a crosswalk when the vehicle hit her, Lt. Shawn Freeman said. The driver did not stop and continued traveling south on Aviation Boulevard, the lieutenant added.

Investigators described the vehicle as a black Audi SUV with the partial plate number “7MB.” It had damages in its front windshield and hood, detectives said.

Authorities reported interviewing multiple witnesses and looking through surveillance footage.

According to the victim’s family, Pinedo graduated from Rosemead High School in 2015 and worked at the Manhattan Country Club in Manhattan Beach before attending San Francisco State University. She last resided in Daly City while completing her third year at San Francisco State.

The family planned to host a prayer gathering at their Rosemead home at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Redondo Beach police investigator Clint Daniel at 310-379-2477, ext. 2721, or via email at clint.daniel@Redondo.org. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.

33.849182 -118.388408