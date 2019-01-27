Borderline Shooting Victim Memorialized in Thousand Oaks

There were so many flannel shirts, beers and cowboy boots, it could have been a night at Borderline Bar and Grill.

But here, half a mile away at Los Robles Greens golf course in Thousand Oaks, a toast Saturday night in memory of Telemachus Orfanos occurred underneath a starry sky.

Orfanos was the last of the 12 people killed at Borderline in November laid to rest, his wake planned two months later because his parents wanted to give the city a chance to recover. It was planned as a celebration, with music and dancing, because Orfanos would have wanted it that way.

“Tel would have loved this,” his mother, Susan Orfanos, told a friend.

