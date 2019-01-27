San Bernardino Police Searching for 1-Year-Old Believed to Be Injured

San Bernardino police asked the public’s help Sunday in finding a one-year-old boy they believed to be injured.

The agency said officers were also looking for Jordan Robinson’s parents, Harmony Janae Robinson and Edward Leroy Johnson, who are both 21 years old.

Investigators said the two are likely with the child.

Police did not respond to requests for further details about the case.

Anyone with information can call Detective Plummer at909-384-5668 or dispatch at 909-383-5311.

MISSING ONE-YEAR-OLD BOY – Help us locate one-year-old, Jordan Robinson. Investigators believe that the child has sustained injuries and is likely with the subjects pictured here. Please call Det. Plummer at (909) 384-5668 or our dispatch at (909) 383-5311 pic.twitter.com/JHhClwUPYf — San Bernardino PD (@SanBernardinoPD) January 27, 2019