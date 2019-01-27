Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, January 27th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! It's a glorious day to learn about exercise and nutrition as well as all kinds of art and a special circus. All this and more is on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" list! Take a look! Enjoy!

TheFitExpo Los Angeles 2019

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

888 348 3976

http://www.thefitexpo.com

If you need some help with that New Year resolution to get in shape, you might find some help here, THE FIT EXPO. The Los Angeles Convention Center event has lots for you to see, do, sample, and learn.

Talk to fitness celebrities, discover and sample the newest products and services dedicated to health and wellness, take part in fitness classes, watch cooking demonstrations, participate in exciting competitions, and more.

LA Art Show

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

http://www.laartshow.com

Also at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Art Show, where more than 200,000 square feet of exhibition space is committed to today’s prominent art galleries displaying everything from modern and contemporary to ethnic to folk art as well as lectures and meeting with artists, curators, and collectors.

Circus Vargas Burbank

777 North Front Street

Burbank

877 GOTFUN-1

http://www.circusvargas.com

Circus Vargas is in town, celebrating its 50th anniversary with an extravaganza of acrobats, daredevils, and flying trapeze.

Arrive 30 minutes early for an entertaining, interactive pre-show celebration, where kids can create their own magic under the big top, learning circus skills such as juggling, balancing and more!

Meet and mingle with the entire cast after each performance. Capture the fun by posing for pics or selfies with your favorite cast members, as part of the Circus Vargas experience.

Free Admission!

Cats on Glass Gallery

1147 South Hope Street

Los Angeles

http://www.CatsOnGlassGallery.com

This is different! It’s a cat adoption event! CATS ON GLASS is happening in downtown Los Angeles. For a suggested ten-dollar donation, which is being donated to spcaLA, we can explore a larger-than-life-cat display. All of the cats and kittens are available from the spcaLA for adoption.

Meet your feline Friend for Life from Noon to 8pm. For more information take a look at the catsonglassgallery.com website.

Lost at Sea: The Explorations of Dr. Robert Ballard

The Battleship Iowa Museum

250 South Harbor Boulevard

Los Angeles

877 446 9261

PacificBattleship.com

Aboard the historic Battleship Iowa the exhibition “LOST AT SEA: THE EXPLORATIONS OF DR. ROBERT BALLARD.” Dr. Ballard is known for his discovery of the final resting place of RMS Titanic. This exhibition is made possible by AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles.

Tickets prices for this unique exhibition start at ten-dollars.

Taste of Alhambra

Downtown Alhambra

Main Street

http://www.tasteofalhambraw.com

The second annual TASTE OF ALHAMBRA begins a week of downtown Alhambra restaurants preparing and pricing special items as part of “Visit California Restaurant Month.”

Free Admission!

Torrance Antique Street Fair

Downtown Torrance

1317 Sartori Avenue

Torrance

310 328 6107

torranceantiquefaire.com

70th Grand National Roadster Show

Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

dola.com/events/2019/1/25/70th-grand-national-roadster-show

The Grand National Roadster Show is now in its 70th year. Once known as the Oakland Roadster Show, it is the longest running indoor car show in the world! Produced at the Fairplex in Pomona for the 16th consecutive year.

Over 500 show vehicles will compete for awards inside the Fairplex buildings. Another 400-800 vehicles will join the event Sunday for the 14th Annual Grand Daddy Drive-In.

Parking at Gate 9 on White Avenue, Pomona with prevailing rates.

Taschen Moving Book Sale

6671 Sunset Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.taschen.com

After 15 years at the iconic ‘Crossroads of the World’ on Sunset Boulevard, TASCHEN is relocating its American headquarters.

To mark the move, all are welcome to their semi-annual sale – usually held at our stores in Beverly Hills and Hollywood’s Farmer’s Market – at the legendary building from January 24th to 27th. Dubbed America’s first outdoor shopping mall, Crossroads is an entertainment landmark, the backdrop for countless blockbuster productions including L.A. Confidential and Argo.

Thousands of books will be discounted by up to 75%. The sale will also include rare archival and out-of-print publications, as well as furniture and artifacts from TASCHEN’s colorful L.A. history—a unique opportunity for bookworms to take home some extra special pieces and celebrate the publisher’s vibrant presence on Sunset Blvd.

EsoWon Books

4327 Degnan Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 290 1048

http://www.esowonbookstore.com

EsoWon Books in Leimert has a New Year shipment of interesting publications. Among them “GOD HELP THE CHILD”, the first novel by Toni Morrison. To see the complete listing of new titles, check the website: http://www.esowonbookstore.com

Cheech & Chong: Still Rollin’ – Celebrating 40 Years of Up in Smoke

Grammy Museum at L.A. Live

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 765 6800

http://www.grammymuseum.org

In downtown Los Angeles at the Grammy Museum, there’s the exhibition "CHEECH & CHONG: STILL ROLLIN' - CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF UP IN SMOKE." The exhibit explores what made the world fall in love with East L.A. native Richard "Cheech" Marin and Canadian Tommy Chong, while chronicling the development and success of their first feature-length film, Up In Smoke. Items on display will include the original marked-up script from Up In Smoke, the master tape for the soundtrack album, comedy sketches, and selections from Marin's "Blazing Chicano Guitars" collection, among other items. The selections from Marin's guiar-art collection include Chaz Bojorquez' "Lester William Polsfuss"; Jaime "GERMS" Zacarias' "Germtar" and John Valadez' "Sombrero Hormigas."

As the first strictly counterculture comics, Cheech & Chong helped change the dialogue, and ultimately attitudes, about marijuana use. As recording artists, they utilized the studio much like musicians do—a place to improvise and experiment as they turned their comedy routines into full-length albums. They released an eponymous LP in 1971 featuring studio sketches including "Waiting for Dave," "Cruisin' with Pedro," and "Trippin' in Court." The album's 1972 follow-up, Big Bambú, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Comedy Album. The following year's GRAMMY-winning Los Cochinos also charted at No. 2 and included the novelty hit "Basketball Jones." These albums, and the ones that followed, served as a template for future comedy albums and stoner films.

Free!

Los Angeles Freedom Rally, 1963 Exhibition

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 2084

caamuseum.org

In downtown Los Angeles at the California African American Museum explores the exhibition LOS ANGELES FREEDOM RALLY, 1963, which tells the story of how on May 26, 1963, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addressed nearly 40,000 people at Wrigley Field in South Los Angeles. The event was named the “Los Angeles Freedom Rally,” described as one of the largest civil rights rallies in the country, predating the famous 1963 March on Washington.

The Los Angeles Freedom Rally, 1963 was part of a full day of support for racial equality and attracted celebrities Dorothy Dandridge, Rita Moreno, Paul Newman, Sammy Davis Jr., Dick Gregory, and other notable supporters of King. Earlier that day, King attended First African Methodist Episcopal church and was the guest of honor for an evening reception where Los Angeles luminaries such as Marlon Brando were in attendance.

Free!

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

Another free museum to explore with out-of-town family and friends is The Broad in downtown Los Angeles. General admission free and includes the third floor galleries, where you can see Robert Therrien’s enormous “UNDER THE TABLE”, Jeff Koons “BLUE DOG” as well as his mirror polished “TULIPS” and more.

Valley Relics Museum

Grand Opening! NEW Location!

7900 Balboa Boulevard

Hangar C3 & C4

Lake Balboa

818 616 4083

valleyrelicsmuseum.org

The Valley Relics Museum boasts its vast collection of historical artifacts pertaining to the San Fernando Valley and surrounding areas. The collection includes rare documents, photographs, vintage neon signs, post cards, yearbooks, negatives, clothing, books, art, automobiles and bicycles from The Valley's past. Valley Relics is a non-profit organization 501(c)3 with an endeavor to preserve and protect our local history and it artifacts while educating the public on the rich history of The San Fernando Valley.

Kinetic Energy: Art That Won’t Sit Still

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

818 696 2149

Glendale

http://www.neonmona.org

Pompeii : The Exhibition

The Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

805 522 2977

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

Pompeii: The Exhibition at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, features over 150 authentic artifacts on loan from the renowned Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy. These are not replicas, but rather original, 2,000-year-old objects that were preserved in the ash. These artifacts include wall-sized frescos, marble and bronze sculptures, jewelry, ancient Roman coins, and full body casts of the volcano’s victims.

The Porsche Effect

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

“The Porsche Effect” explores the history and significance behind the brand’s distinctive design, engineering, advertising, partnerships, and its enviable record of racing triumphs. The exhibit encompasses five thematic sections.

Legends of Los Angeles

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Using a display of 11 race cars constructed in and around Los Angeles by renowned designers and engineers such as Fred Offenhauser, Harry Miller, Frank Kurtis and Max Balchowsky, along with artifacts and a dramatic 180-degree panoramic video, “Legends of Los Angeles” explores the stories of the region’s racing cars, builders and tracks. Visitors will learn that, while they may associate other places more directly with car racing, Southern California’s broad role in the sport is perhaps the most consequential of any locale in the world.

The Roots of Monozukuri: Creative Spirit in Japanese Automaking

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

For 60 years, Japanese cars have had a presence in the United States, having begun to challenge domestic market dominance in the 1970s. No American exhibit has adequately explored the associated synthesis of Eastern and Western automobile manufacturing philosophies and methods. Monozukuri (pronounced moh-noh ZOO-koo-ree) — interpreted as “the art, science, and craft of making things” — is a recently conceived but critical concept that explains these phenomena.

Carefully selected sets of automobiles, illuminate key aspects of Monozukuri, including creative engineering, craftsmanship, efficiency, endurance, and utility.

You will leave this exhibition with a deeper understanding of how the Japanese automotive industry became a force to be reckoned with, and why Japanese cars are now essential to American life.

Fine Tuning: Japanese / American Customs

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Fine Tuning: Japanese/American Customs explores multiple facets of the interchange between Japanese and American car tuning and customization. Japanese tuning (both in Japan and as a transpacific phenomenon) is unprecedented in other parts of the world.

Through the display of seven visually impressive representative vehicles, we witness a uniquely Japanese vernacular within a growing demographic of automotive enthusiasts.

Custom Revolution : Avant Garde & Influential Custom Motorcycles

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Custom Revolution gathers the most avant-garde and influential custom motorcycles from independent builders around the world. These young mavericks push the creative edges of motorcycle design, using both new and old engines, new and old chassis ideas, and truly innovative styling.

It’s a whole new scene, led by globally connected, internet savvy designer and builders, whose work has grown beyond the “show” circuit to dramatically influence the current generation of factory-built machines.

