Woman Arrested After Pursuit from Whittier to Brea, Crash

A woman fled from deputies in a stolen car in South Whittier before crashing and being taken into custody in Brea on Sunday evening, officials said.

The incident began about 7:20 p.m. when a deputy noticed a Honda Civic, which had been reported stolen earlier in the day, driving in the area of Mills Avenue and Trumball Street, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lt. Jorge Marchena said.

The driver failed to pull over, initiating a pursuit, he said. But as the chase worked its way east into Orange County, deputies called of the chase due to safety concerns.

Deputies continued surveilling the car as the driver side-swiped another car and crashed into a concrete sign along Lambert Road, just east of Berry Street, according to the lieutenant.

The suspect became trapped in the car due to the crash, he said. Witness video shows deputies smashing out a passenger-side window of the car before pulling the woman out.

She was taken for examination and expected to be booked on suspicion of auto theft and evading police, Marchena said.

No one inside the car that was struck by the fleeing suspect was hurt, he added.

The suspect's identity was not available pending the booking process.