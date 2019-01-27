Woman Shot in West Covina

Detectives are following leads after a woman was shot and seriously injured in a residential neighborhood in West Covina early Sunday, officials said.

The shooting took place about 12:30 a.m. in the 500 block of South Charvers Avenue, according to West Covina Police Department Sgt. Tim Rodgers.

“When officers arrived, they located one female approximately 30 years old with a gunshot wound to her upper torso,” he said in a written statement.

Paramedics took the wounded woman to a hospital for treatment. An update on her condition was not available Sunday afternoon.

No information regarding the circumstances of the shooting was available.

“Detectives are currently investigating multiple leads on the possible suspects and suspect vehicles,” Rodgers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Covina police at 626-939-8557, or the department’s anonymous tip line at 626-939-8688. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.