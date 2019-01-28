× Armed Man Shot, Critically Injured by Deputies in Lake Elsinore: Sheriff’s Officials

Deputies responding to reports of a man with a gun in Lake Elsinore shot and wounded the suspect on Monday, officials said.

Authorities were called around 10:30 a.m. regarding an armed man on the 3500 block of Raven Drive, a residential street just behind the commercial businesses that line the lakefront Riverside Drive, Riverside County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Responding deputies found the man in the area and saw he was still armed, according to the department.

Investigators have not provided details on what led deputies to open fire, only stating that a shooting occurred after they made contact with the suspect. It was unclear whether the man had also fired at deputies; however, no deputies were injured.

The suspect was wounded and taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said. Authorities did not say how many times or where he was struck.

The man was described only as a Latino adult. Officials said they were withholding his identity, pending further investigation.

Officials from the sheriff’s Homicide Unit will investigate the shooting, and the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Investigator Navarrete at 951- 955-2777 or Investigator Kelleher at 951-245-3300.