Caught on Video: Man Jumps Onto Moving Big Rig After Trying to Steal Car at Fresno Gas Station

A 59-year-old man suspected of trying to carjack a woman’s car at a Fresno gas station and then jumping onto a moving big rig to flee is facing a felony charge.

Bryan McCarter was arrested and charged last week with attempted carjacking. He has pleaded not guilty, according to Fresno County Superior Court records.

Authorities say McCarter grabbed a woman’s car keys that were on a lanyard in her pocket as she was pumping gas at the 76 station at 2585 S. East Ave. on Jan. 9 and jumped in the driver’s seat. The woman pulled him out, and he ran when bystanders intervened, Fresno police Lt. Mark Hudson said.

Hudson said surveillance video from the scene shows McCarter throwing a large trash can at a man who chased him through the gas station lot. A few minutes later, another bystander captured footage of McCarter jumping onto the side of a moving semi-truck to flee the scene.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Warning: The video contains graphic language.