Convicted Sex Offender Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2016 Kidnapping in Pasadena

A man found guilty of kidnapping and trying to assault two women in Pasadena in 2016 has been sentenced to life in prison, officials announced Monday.

Anthony Seth McDaniel, a 41-year-old Compton man, had already been convicted in 2008 for assault with intent to commit rape, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said. Ten years later, in October 2018, a jury found him guilty of two felony counts of kidnapping to commit oral copulation.

That conviction stems from an incident in April 30, 2016, during which he trapped two women in his truck after offering them a ride, according to investigators.

McDaniel, who was wearing an ankle monitor at the time, then attempted to sexually assault the two, officials said. At some point, one of the women jumped out and fractured her ankle while the truck was traveling on a 210 Freeway onramp in Pasadena.

The man then brandished a gun, demanded sexual favors and threatened to kill the other victim, the second woman told police. That’s when she grabbed the vehicle’s steering wheel and caused a crash on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, according to police.

Detectives said McDaniel subsequently opened the front passenger door and pushed the victim out before fleeing.

Prosecutors believe McDaniel had intended to take the victims to his home in Compton.

The man will be eligible for parole only after serving at least 28 years in prison, the District Attorney’s Office said.

The Pasadena Police Department investigated the case.