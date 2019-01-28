× Coroner ID’s 2 People Killed in Northridge Crash Involving Hot Rod-Style Kit Car

The coroner’s office on Monday identified two people killed over the weekend after the custom-built sports car they were in collided with a midsize coupe in Northridge.

Officials said the driver, 61-year-old Stephen Hook of the Sherwood Forest neighborhood of Northridge, died in the hospital after the incident in the 17500 block of Parthenia Street on Saturday around 2 p.m.

His passenger, 62-year-old Meredith Smith of Lancaster, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

L.A. Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said their hot rod-style kit car crashed with another vehicle that had four occupants.

Firefighters had to extricate the driver and front passenger from the coupe before they were transported to the hospital in critical condition, Humphrey said on Saturday. The two others were hospitalized in serious condition, he added.

Officials have not identified the four.

Resident Thomas Barker told KTLA on Saturday that the hot rod sped by as he was doing yard work. He estimated its speed at 65 to 70 mph.

“He was revving the engine,” Barker said of the driver. “Then I heard the thump.”

Investigators have not provided further details about the cause and circumstances of the crash.

Anyone with information can call the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division at 818-644-8000.