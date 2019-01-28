× Homeland Security Investigating After Multiple People Arrive on Boat in Huntington Beach: Officials

Local officials said the Department of Homeland Security is investigating after several people arrived on a boat in Huntington Beach on Monday.

Just after 3 p.m., the Huntington Beach Department tweeted that nine patients have arrived on boat in a “multi-casualty incident” in the area of 16196 Pacific Coast Highway. The Fire Department later said a total of 12 patients were being evaluated.

The Department of Homeland Security is now handling the case, the Fire Department said. Footage shows Seal Beach police and Customs and Border Protection officers at the scene.

A woman named Andrea Moyes said she saw several people crossing the street. She said the group, who did not seem to speak English, approached her business and said “back, back.”

“We told them we’re not open for business… They were not violent,” Moyes said. “They just turned around.”

Officials soon came and later asked her if the individuals could get some water and use the restroom.

Authorities provided no further details.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

#hbfd_pio (final) A total of 12 patients were evaluated at the scene. Homeland Security is now investigating and all future information will be released by @DHSgov. #huntingtonbeach #hbfd — Huntington Beach FD (@HBFD_PIO) January 28, 2019

#hbfd_pio Huntington Beach crews on scene to a Multi-Casualty incident, 9 patients arrive on boat more information to come. PIO en route. #huntingtonbeach #hbfd pic.twitter.com/G2d8XDiBZ6 — Huntington Beach FD (@HBFD_PIO) January 28, 2019