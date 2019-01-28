Hollywood Doctor’s License Revoked After He Prescribed Medical Marijuana to 4-Year-Old Boy: CA Medical Board

A Hollywood physician has lost his medical license after recommending that a father give his 4-year-old son marijuana cookies to control temper tantrums, according to California’s medical board.

Dr. William Eidelman, a natural medicine physician, improperly diagnosed the boy with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and bipolar disorder before recommending marijuana as the treatment, the medical board said in a decision announced last month.

Eidelman’s license was revoked as of Jan. 4, but he maintains that it is active and he continues to practice.

The penalties against Eidelman stem from his treatment of a young boy who was misbehaving in school and brought to the doctor’s office by his father in September 2012, according to the medical board report.

Editor’s note: Attorneys for Eidelman say a San Francisco Superior Court judge on Jan. 4 granted a stay of his license revocation, but that order was never entered into court record. The Los Angeles Times reported that the court’s online records for the case do not include a stay. A spokesman for the California Medical Board told the newspaper that the board had not received any court order indicating the license revocation was stayed. “Accordingly, Eidelman’s license is currently revoked,” the board’s spokesman told the Times. Further details are in the Times’ Jan. 28 story.