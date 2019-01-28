Homicide Detectives Search for Suspect in Harbor City Shooting That Left 20-Year-Old Dead

Homicide detectives are reaching out for the public’s help in finding the suspect in a Harbor City shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead, police said Monday.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1500 block of Anaheim Street just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release. K’Len Grandberry was found suffering from a gunshot wound when officers arrived.

A preliminary investigation has indicated he was with a group of friends at an apartment complex and unknown suspects had approached the group from the south side of the complex before opening fire, according to LAPD.

Grandberry had tried fleeing the scene but was struck by gunfire and collapsed, officials said. Paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Two other people were also shot and injured but are currently listed in stable condition and expected to survive, officials said.

Police do not have a suspect description or information about a vehicle being seen. No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Maffei or Detective Tiffin at 310-726-7882 or 310-726-7884. Call on weekends or during non-business hours should be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.