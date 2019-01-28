June Smart Oven Uses Artificial Intelligence to Recognize the Food You Put Inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A high tech oven that recognizes the food you put inside and figures out how to cook it!

There are several smart oven startups on the market and they all want to change the way we cook dinner!

Recently, we met up with Matt Van Horn, the co-founder and CEO of June. They're making an oven with a camera inside that automatically recognizes your food and helps you cook it perfectly!

Think of it as an oven with the smarts of a recipe book built right in.

June says their oven is actually seven appliances in one, including an air fryer, dehydrator, slow cooker, broiler, toaster and warming drawer.

So what's the difference between the June oven and a standard oven?

"A lot! Lots of little things. So a big part of our DNA is Apple. My Co-founder Nikhil Bhogal was the first camera engineer on the iPhone. We actually have a camera inside the oven and were able to recognize most commonly cooked foods and cook them perfectly every single time," explained Van Horn.

We got to test the oven out by cooking asparagus!

"After we close the door we recognize it's either asparagus or broccolini. Even if we are 99% confident that it's asparagus we always show two [options] because we want that training data. Then you tap 'asparagus,' tap 'continue' and then you tap 'roast,'" demoed Van Horn.

The June oven is available now and will begin shipping in February. The base model costs $599. There is also an optional monthly subscription fee which covers various new recipes.

Right now the oven recognizes over 65 foods so it’s always getting smarter. Of course, you can also kick it into manual mode for that "old fashioned" cooking experience.