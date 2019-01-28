× Kim Kardashian West Visits California Capitol to Discuss Criminal Justice Reform

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West made an appearance on the California Assembly floor on Monday in support of criminal justice laws to reduce incarceration and tough sentencing, as state lawmakers unveiled a proposal they hope will restore the right to vote for tens of thousands of people on parole.

The constitutional amendment introduced by Assemblyman Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) on Monday would create a 2020 ballot measure asking California voters to allow parolees in the state to return to the polls. Kardashian was invited to the Capitol by Hollywood producer Scott Budnick, founder and director of the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, a support network for formerly incarcerated people and one of 10 organizations behind the “Free the Vote” initiative.

Criminal justice activists said Kardashian sought to educate herself on the legislative process and learned about the connections between mental health and recidivism. She spoke with both Democrats and Republicans and expressed support for the parole initiative.

The reality star and social media influencer has emerged as an advocate for rolling back tough sentencing laws and incarceration. Last year she persuaded President Trump to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who served more than 20 years in prison for a first-time, nonviolent cocaine-trafficking charge. Kardashian received praise for helping Johnson and criticism for her association with Trump.

When you show up to work and @KimKardashian is there. 👋🏽 Context: She visited #CALeg today to support criminal justice reform and reducing recidivism. pic.twitter.com/kHVPXxcNU5 — Asm. Todd Gloria (@AsmToddGloria) January 28, 2019

Had a great day at the California Capital today discussing criminal justice reform pic.twitter.com/DvOBZSUSx2 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 29, 2019