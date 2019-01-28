× LAPD Captain Sues Department, Alleging Culture of Sexism and ‘Deeply Humiliating’ Harassment

A Los Angeles Police captain alleged in a lawsuit against the department that she was the victim of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment after a “deeply humiliating” photo of a nude woman was passed around the force that some falsely claimed was her.

The lawsuit is the latest in a series of serious allegations made by women in the department describing a crude, sexist culture inside the ranks.

Capt. Lillian Carranza, who oversees the commercial crimes division that handles high-profile burglary investigations, claims the LAPD knew the image was repeatedly shared by department personnel along with derogatory comments about her. The picture was shared along with another sexually explicit image of a detective.

That detective, Ysabel Villegas, reported her incident to Glendora Police Department last November and has since got a restraining order against a male officer she says was responsible for beginning to circulate her image. In her report, she noted that another LAPD woman was also the subject of sexual photos being circulated.

