Female Stabbing Suspect in Custody After Leading LAPD on Chase Through North Hollywood Area

Los Angeles Police Department officers were in pursuit of a woman suspected of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a stabbing Monday afternoon, officials said.

She was seen being taken into custody just before 1 p.m. after driving at a high rate of speed through surface streets as officers trailed her, aerial footage from Sky5 shows. At 12:55 p.m., she was seen crossing over a double yellow line and traveling toward oncoming traffic as she tried to avoid being pulled over.

A minute to two later, the female driver was seen jumping out of the vehicle and running from the scene before being taken down by officers as a dog followed her from behind.

