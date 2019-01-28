× Lawmakers Propose Tax Cuts for Pot Shops, Growers to Help Lagging Industry Compete With Black Market

Frustrated that California’s licensed marijuana industry is struggling to compete against the black market, a group of state officials is pressing to slash taxes on legal pot shops and growers.

State Treasurer Fiona Ma and four legislators proposed a bill Monday that would cut the state excise tax on marijuana sales from 15% to 11% for three years, and suspend the cultivation tax of $148 per pound during that period.

“The black market continues to undercut businesses that are complying with state regulations and doing things the right way,” said Assemblyman Rob Bonta of Alameda, the primary author of the measure. The tax cut, he said, will help “keep customers at licensed businesses and help ensure the regulated market survives and thrives.”

Bonta co-authored the bill with fellow Democratic Assemblymen Reginald Jones-Sawyer of Los Angeles and Ken Cooley of Rancho Cordova, and Republican Assemblyman Tom Lackey of Palmdale.

